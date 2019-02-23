NBA rumors: Draymond Green close to hiring agent who reps LeBron James originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Not really sure who saw this one coming.

Warriors forward Draymond Green is close to hiring Rich Paul of Klutch Sports to serve as his agent, sources told Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Paul represents LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Ben Simmons, John Wall and several other big-name NBA players. Paul's name has been in the news a lot lately because of the much-publicized saga between the Pelicans, their superstar big man, and the Lakers.

This news is sure to send some shockwaves around the league and keep the speculation wheel churning.

Draymond -- who is currently represented by former NBA player B.J. Armstrong -- is in Year 4 of the five-year, $82 million deal he signed with Golden State back in the summer of 2015.

Last July, he reportedly turned down a three-year, $72 million extension that would have put him under contract through the 2022-23 campaign.

If Draymond is named Defensive Player of the Year, he would become eligible for the "supermax" extension that falls in the neighborhood of $220 million over five years. If he falls short of that honor, the biggest contract he could sign with the Warriors in July is for about $129 million over five seasons.

The soon-to-be 29-year old and Golden State could also come to terms on a shorter-term extension that would begin in the 2020-21 season, or the three-time All-Star could table those discussions and test unrestricted free agency in the summer of 2020.

Is Draymond trying to send any specific message to Warriors ownership or management by changing representation? Maybe, maybe not.

But this definitely adds another layer of intrigue to what is already going to be a monumental summer.

Drew Shiller is the co-host of Warriors Outsiders. Follow him on Twitter @DrewShiller