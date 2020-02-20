NBA rumors: Dragan Bender plans to sign 10-day contract with Warriors

The Warriors appear to be on the verge of filling one of their open roster spots.

Dragan Bender, who was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, plans to sign a 10-day contract with Golden State, league sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Thursday.

It's unclear when the 7-footer will put pen to paper and arrive in the Bay Area.

Dragan Bender will earn $94,851 on his 10-Day Contract. The Warriors will incur a tax hit of $91,557 and are now $923K below the luxury tax. They have 2 open roster spots available. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) February 20, 2020

"I know we have a list of players who we'd like to take a look at," coach Steve Kerr told reporters Tuesday night. "We'll see how that all pans out.

"But there's a good chance that over the last couple months of the season we take a look at some different players. That's the idea."

Bender started the season with the Milwaukee Bucks, but he was waived Feb. 10 after appearing in just seven games.

The 22-year-old did play in 13 G League contests with the Wisconsin Herd, averaging 20.5 points and 8.9 rebounds while shooting over 38 percent from deep.

Dragan Bender (the No. 4 overall pick by the Suns in 2016) and Marquese Chriss (the No. 8 overall pick by the Suns in 2016) are reunited! https://t.co/7JQGyeBiTw — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) February 20, 2020

His best season was in 2017-18 when he averaged 6.5 points and 4.4 rebounds over 25.2 minutes per game.

