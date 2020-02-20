NBA rumors: Dragan Bender plans to sign 10-day contract with Warriors

Drew Shiller
NBC Sports BayArea

The Warriors appear to be on the verge of filling one of their open roster spots.

Dragan Bender, who was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, plans to sign a 10-day contract with Golden State, league sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Thursday.

It's unclear when the 7-footer will put pen to paper and arrive in the Bay Area.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

"I know we have a list of players who we'd like to take a look at," coach Steve Kerr told reporters Tuesday night. "We'll see how that all pans out.

"But there's a good chance that over the last couple months of the season we take a look at some different players. That's the idea."

Bender started the season with the Milwaukee Bucks, but he was waived Feb. 10 after appearing in just seven games.

The 22-year-old did play in 13 G League contests with the Wisconsin Herd, averaging 20.5 points and 8.9 rebounds while shooting over 38 percent from deep.

[RELATED: What Dubs can learn from Cuban's draft advice on Doncic]

His best season was in 2017-18 when he averaged 6.5 points and 4.4 rebounds over 25.2 minutes per game.

Follow @DrewShiller on Twitter and Instagram

NBA rumors: Dragan Bender plans to sign 10-day contract with Warriors originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

What to Read Next