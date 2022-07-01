NBA rumors: Donte DiVincenzo, Warriors agree to two-year, $9.3M contract
Report: Warriors, DiVincenzo agree to two-year contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea
Free-agent guard Donte DiVincenzo has agreed to a two-year, $9.3 million contract with the Warriors, The Athletic's Shams Charania first reported Friday, citing sources.
Per Charania, the second year of the pact is a player option.
DiVincenzo became an unrestricted free agent Wednesday when the Kings declined to make him a qualifying offer.
