NBA rumors: Donte DiVincenzo, Warriors agree to two-year, $9.3M contract

Ali Thanawalla
In this article:
Report: Warriors, DiVincenzo agree to two-year contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Free-agent guard Donte DiVincenzo has agreed to a two-year, $9.3 million contract with the Warriors, The Athletic's Shams Charania first reported Friday, citing sources.

Per Charania, the second year of the pact is a player option.

DiVincenzo became an unrestricted free agent Wednesday when the Kings declined to make him a qualifying offer.

This story will be updated.

