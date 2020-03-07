NBA Rumors: Did Kyrie Irving have a hand in Nets coach Kenny Atkinson's surprise departure?

Five days ago, Kenny Atkinson coached a Brooklyn Nets team without Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant to a stirring, come-from-behind, overtime victory over the Celtics at the TD Garden. He had steered Brooklyn to the seventh spot in the Eastern Conference and if the C's could move up to the No. 2 seed, the Nets would be back at the Garden for Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.

They'll be in the playoffs without Atkinson, who was shown the door by Brooklyn on Saturday after four years as coach. They have "mutually agreed to part ways," the team said in a statement.

With the surprise move came immediate speculation that Irving, now out for the season after he was limited to 20 games by a shoulder injury in his first season in Brooklyn following his stormy tenure in Boston, and Durant, out all season with a torn Achilles' after joining his friend Irving as a Nets free-agent signee, were somehow behind the departure.



Source tells me in regards to Kenny Atkinson's departure: "(Some) of the players wanted him gone." — Anthony Puccio (@APOOCH) March 7, 2020

Here is something you can take to the bank: If Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant wanted Kenny Atkinson to be the coach, he'd be the coach. — Stefan Bondy (@SBondyNYDN) March 7, 2020

Irving let it be known earlier this season what he thought of the current Nets roster.

Fresh off his stint as an analyst on the Celtics-Jazz telecast on Friday, former C's big man Kendrick Perkins - remember, both he and his stomach are no fan of Irving - tweeted that the Nets had done Atkinson a favor.

Kenny Atkinson will Thank the Nets later for looking out for his Health and Well-being!!! — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) March 7, 2020

Look for Atkinson to resurface as an NBA head coach - in perhaps a much healthier situation? - soon, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Kenny Atkinson will be in tremendous demand on the market, especially with teams executing a rebuild. There's no question about his comfort level and track record leading those teams. https://t.co/jlAS1WEkKd — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 7, 2020





