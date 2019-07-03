NBA rumors: DeMarcus Cousins has talked with DeMar DeRozan in free agency originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

DeMarcus Cousins is still looking for a new home.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

When the four-time All-Star signed with the Warriors last offseason on the mid-level exception worth slightly over $5.3 million, the center expected to cash in after the season. That doesn't appear to be the case.

As other stars are moving all over the place and agreeing to max contracts, Cousins is still on the open market. Frustration clearly has caught up to him, too, as the New York Times' Marc Stein reported Wednesday that Cousins has changed agencies.

But as he still remains available, Cousins reportedly has been in contact with star players of other teams.

"I'm told he's had direct communication with some star players of other teams, one being DeMar DeRozan of the Spurs," The Athletic's Shams Charania said Tuesday.

Demarcus Cousins has been in contact with DeMar Derozan about potentially signing with Spurs pic.twitter.com/Z8HP4exNrx — The Render (@TheRenderNBA) July 3, 2019

Cousins and DeRozan have been teammates before. The two played with each other on Team USA in the 2016 Rio Olympics and the 2014 FIBA World Cup. They won gold in both events.

The Spurs as a franchise are familiar with Cousins as well. He's played in the Western Conference his whole career and has averaged 19.2 points and 11.3 rebounds in 22 games against San Antonio. Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich and Warriors coach Steve Kerr and long-time friends and Kerr spoke highly of Cousins in his one year with Golden State.

Story continues

[RELATED: Jones planning to go in 'attack mode' next season for Dubs]

Cousins averaged 16.3 points and 8.2 rebounds per game last season, one year after rupturing his Achilles as a member of the Pelicans. He doesn't appear to have a spot on the Warriors, though, especially after the team brought back Kevon Looney and agreed to terms with Willie Cauley-Stein on Tuesday.

This clearly hasn't been the offseason Cousins expected. There's still time, however, and he'll certainly be on a mission next season to prove himself yet again.