NBA rumors: DeMarcus Cousins open to Kings reunion, but team isn't originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

With forward Harrison Barnes just about signed, sealed and delivered, the biggest item on the Sacramento Kings' free agent to-do list is a starting center.

The names at the top of the list are Al Horford and Dewayne Dedmon, a league source has confirmed to NBC Sports California on Saturday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

But there's a blast-from-the-past that would like to be on the list.

The Athletic's Jason Jones reported on Saturday, through league sources, that free agent DeMarcus Cousins "would be open to the idea of a return" to Sacramento.

One big problem.

The Kings don't share the same sentiment as Cousins, Jones reported.

Cousins spent the first six and a half seasons of his NBA career with the Kings before being traded to the New Orleans Pelicans during the 2017 All-Star break.

The four-time All-Star was set for a massive payday following the 2017-18 season, but he tore his Achilles on Jan. 26, 2018 and signed a one-year, $5.3 million contract with the Golden State Warriors instead.

Now, Cousins is back on the free agent market and looking for his next opportunity.

[RELATED: Kings extend QO to Cauley-Stein]

While Cousins might have matured during his rehab and subsequent time with the Warriors, the Kings are better off staying away. They are building a new culture around a young core of De'Aaron Fox, Buddy Hield, Marvin Bagley and Harry Giles, and it would likely stunt their growth if Sacramento brought Cousins back into the fold.