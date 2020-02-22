It was always a long shot that DeMarcus Cousins was going to play this season, and it appears that whatever minuscule possibility there was has now been ruled out. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne reported Friday that the Los Angeles Lakers are waiving Cousins, citing league sources.

Lakers are waiving DeMarcus Cousins, league sources tell @Ramonashelburne and me. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 22, 2020

The decision to waive Cousins comes shortly after The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that Markieff Morris, who was waived by the Detroit Pistons earlier in the day, plans to sign with the Lakers. In order to sign Morris, Los Angeles must open up a roster spot, hence the decision to waive the four-time All-Star.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Morris has been sold on a backup power forward role with the Lakers -- with more minutes for Kyle Kuzma at the three now. Sets up Markieff vs. Marcus Morris in Los Angeles. https://t.co/iSIFzCy62F — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 21, 2020

Cousins tore the ACL in his left knee this past summer and has not played all season. There had been lingering hope that he might be able to return in time for the playoffs, but Lakers coach Frank Vogel recently said Boogie was "a long way off."

The summer injury continued a series of unfortunate events for Cousins, who tore his left quadriceps last April while with the Warriors and ruptured his left Achilles in January of 2018 as a member of the New Orleans Pelicans. He'll turn 30 years old in August, and one wonders how many more comeback attempts he has left in him.

NBA rumors: DeMarcus Cousins, ex-Warriors big, being waived by Lakers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area