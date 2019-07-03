NBA Rumors: DeMarcus Cousins changes agents amid search for new team originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

DeMarcus Cousins is shaking things up in his quest to find employment this summer.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The free-agent big man has hired Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports as his new agent, The New York Times' Marc Stein reported Wednesday. Cousins was previously represented by Jarinn Akana of Dynasty Sports Management.

It's worth noting the timing of this change, as ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported earlier this week there's essentially no market for the four-time All-Star, who may have to settle for a veteran minimum contract despite earning north of $18 million just two seasons ago.

Cousins will hope Schwartz can convince an NBA team to invest in the 28-year-old big man after he played an underwhelming 30 games for the Golden State Warriors following a return from a torn Achilles.

Schwartz does have an impressive client list that includes Kevin Love, LaMarcus Aldridge and Kemba Walker, who just agreed to a four-year, $141 contract with the Boston Celtics.

It seems unlikely Cousins would follow in Walker's footsteps, though. The Celtics have agreed to terms with three big men in recent days and reportedly aren't interested in pursuing Cousins for the drama he may bring with him.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.