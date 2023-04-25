De'Aaron Fox suffers fractured finger, doubtful for Kings-Warriors Game 5

Fox suffers avulsion fracture in finger, doubtful for Game 5 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Kings look to regain their first-round NBA playoff series lead against the Warriors on Wednesday night, but they might have to do so without their All-Star point guard.

That's because De'Aaron Fox sustained an avulsion fracture of the index finger in his left shooting hand during Sunday's Game 4 loss at Chase Center, the Kings announced Monday.

The Kings stated Fox will be listed as doubtful to play in Game 5 at Golden 1 Center.

Not all hope is lost, however. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday, citing sources, "there's still hope" the guard will try to go Wednesday.

If Fox does play, Wojnarowski reported, he'd need to wear a protective covering on his finger, which is fractured at "the very tip."

Fox sustained the injury during the fourth quarter of Sacramento's loss to Golden State in Game 4. The Athletic's Anthony Slater pointed out the play in which it might have happened.

If that's when the injury occurred, Fox went on to play through it and scored seven points, including a clutch 3-pointer with 28.1 seconds left to pull the Kings within one point, and added two rebounds with a broken finger.

Kings All-Star center Domantas Sabonis suffered an avulsion fracture on his right thumb in December. He has played with a bandage over his right hand since then.

Fox played just under 40 minutes in Sacramento's one-point loss Sunday, finishing with a game-high 38 points on 14-of-31 shooting from the field and 4-of-11 shooting from behind the arc. He also added nine rebounds, five assists and one steal.

Fox leads the Kings in minutes (38.5), points (31.5), assists (7), steals (2.5), field goals made (11.5), field-goal attempts (25.8), 3-pointers made (3.3), 3-pointer attempts (9.5) and free throws attempted (7.5) per game in the playoffs. So, with the best-of-seven series tied at two wins apiece, his Game 5 status could be game- and series-changing.