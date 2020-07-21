NBA rumors: New date of 2020 Draft Lottery revealed

Teams taking part in the 2020 NBA Draft Lottery will learn their fate a little sooner than originally scheduled.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Tuesday that the date of the Draft Lottery has been moved five days earlier to Aug. 20. The date of the actual draft is still Oct. 16.

Sources: NBA teams have been informed of new calendar date:



2020 Draft lottery: Aug. 20 - up from previous Aug. 25.



2020 Draft remains Oct. 16.







The lottery will include the eight teams that didn't get invited to the league's season restart in Florida, plus the six teams that participate but fail to secure a playoff berth. According to the league, "These teams would be seeded in the lottery and assigned odds based on their records through games of March 11."

It's still possible the Boston Celtics could land a pick in the lottery.

For that to happen, the Memphis Grizzlies would need to miss the playoffs and enter the lottery as a result. Once in the lottery, the Grizzlies would have the 14th-best odds to win the top pick. If the Grizzlies didn't jump into the top three in the lottery, they would send their 2020 first-round pick to Boston. The only way the Grizzlies would keep their pick is if they won a top three selection. In that scenario, Memphis would send its 2021 first-rounder to Boston unprotected.

