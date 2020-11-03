NBA rumors: Daryl Morey is reportedly making a staggering annual salary with Sixers

Morey making sky-high annual salary with Sixers: report originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Sixers have two generational talents, play in a big market city and have a strong history of success in the NBA, all of which likely helped lure new president of basketball operations Daryl Morey to the organization.

Apparently, they also offered the former Rockets general manager an outlandish amount of money to get the job done.

Morey is reportedly earning north of $10 million annually, according to a report Tuesday from New York Times insider Marc Stein, and may now be one of the highest-paid sports executives in the country.

Per Stein's newsletter:

"Industry insiders estimate that Morey received a salary in excess of $10 million annually. Specific figures were not announced, but some insist that the deal tops the five-year, $60 million contract that Phil Jackson reportedly received when he was named team president by the Knicks. The Sixers, citing team policy, declined to discuss the contract specifics when asked this week."

That would certainly be a lot of money to pay a front office exec!

For reference, five Sixers players are making at least $10 million next season: Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, Al Horford, Tobias Harris, and Josh Richardson.

Adding a respected exec like Morey is a huge prize for the Sixers, after a rough season that saw their future prospects muddied by confusing roster construction and little to no cap room. And Morey is responsible for creating a consistent contender in Houston largely through his own front office maneuvering.

But he is still ring-less, as he pointed out during his introductory press conference Monday. When the Knicks signed Jackson to a five-year, $60 million deal, he was bringing one of the great championship-winning résumés of all time along with him.

We'll see if Morey can make his arrival worth the Sixers' money.