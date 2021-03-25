NBA Rumors: What Danny Ainge told Marcus Smart about trade talks

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Justin Leger
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

What Ainge reportedly told Smart about trade rumors originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Marcus Smart was among the names being thrown around in Boston Celtics trade rumors prior to Thursday's deadline.

The longest-tenured Celtic won't be going anywhere, however. Instead, the Celtics parted ways with Daniel Theis, Jeff Teague, and Javonte Green while bringing in Evan Fournier, Mo Wagner, and Luke Kornet.

Forsberg: Was Evan Fournier trade the right move for Celtics?

When Smart thought there was a chance his Celtics tenure could be coming to an end, he apparently got reassurance from C's general manager Danny Ainge. According to Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald, Ainge told Smart he wasn't being offered to teams. Rather, interested teams were reaching out to the Celtics to see if Smart was available.

Smart had been mentioned as a piece of a possible deal that would have brought John Collins and Bogdan Bogdanovic from Atlanta to Boston. The Hawks ended up standing pat at the deadline and keeping Collins, whose contract expires after this year.

In 25 games played this season, Smart is averaging 12.7 points, 5.4 assists and 1.5 steals. The two-time All-Defensive First Team selection will try to help turn Boston's disappointing season around as it starts the post-deadline portion of the campaign with a 21-23 record.

Recommended Stories

  • AP source: Magic sending Fournier to Celtics for draft picks

    Evan Fournier is being traded by the Orlando Magic to the Boston Celtics for a pair of second-round draft picks, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said Thursday. The Celtics were able to take on Fournier's salary by using part of the trade exception that they created last year in the move that sent Gordon Hayward to Charlotte, the person told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal was still pending NBA approval. Fournier is averaging career highs of 19.7 points and 3.7 assists this season for the Magic, who turned trade-deadline day in the NBA into the start of their rebuild.

  • Celtics' trade for Evan Fournier ends Danny Ainge's historic drought

    The Celtics' acquisition of Evan Fournier was their first move at the NBA trade deadline in quite some time.

  • Kendrick Perkins describes Celtics' Evan Fournier trade with perfect analogy

    During NBC Sports Boston's "Celtics Trade Deadline Special," Kendrick Perkins used a great analogy to explain why he was a fan of the Celtics' trade for Evan Fournier.

  • Marquese Chriss corrects Woj on misspelling his name in trade alert

    Marquese Chriss reportedly was traded to the San Antonio Spurs before the NBA's trade deadline Thursday, but he needed to clear the air about one thing -- how to spell his name.

  • Fantasy fallout of Victor Oladipo to Heat and more NBA trade deadline deals

    Let's talk fantasy fallout of Victor Oladipo moving to the Heat and more deals from the NBA trade deadline.

  • What they're saying about the Detroit Pistons trade with Sacramento Kings

    Detroit Pistons on NBA trade deadline day dealt Delon Wright to Sacramento Kings for Cory Joseph and 2nd-round picks. Here's what analysts are saying.

  • Evan Fournier trade: What Celtics fans need to know about veteran guard

    The Boston Celtics reportedly have acquired Orlando Magic guard Evan Fournier before the NBA trade deadline. Here's what C's fans need to know about the team's new addition.

  • Breaking down the Celtics' trade for Evan Fournier

    NBA TV analyzes how high-scoring guard Evan Fournier could help Boston.

  • 45 players were traded today. That’s an all-time trade deadline record

    If you don't recognize some faces the next time your favorite team is on the floor, don't be surprised. Tons of players have changed teams.

  • Report: Celtics in talks to send Daniel Theis to the Bulls for Mo Wagner

    It seems the Daniel Theis era may be ending.

  • Draymond Green ruled out with illness for Warriors vs. Kings

    Draymond Green was ruled out of Thursday's game against the Kings will a general illness.

  • Pats' defensive newcomers arrive with 'something to prove'

    A smile hugging his face, Davon Godchaux had no trouble pinpointing the source of his joy as he spoke to reporters about signing a two-year, $13 million free agent deal to join the New England Patriots. “The passion comes from Week 5 (last season), getting hurt and not playing the rest of the season,” Godchaux said Wednesday. Linebacker Kyle Van Noy was just as giddy as he described his thoughts about signing a two-year, $13 million deal to return to his familiar stomping grounds in New England, the place where he earned two Super Bowl rings and saw his stock rise over 3 1/2 seasons.

  • There's an unfamiliar feeling around the New England Patriots: desperation

    Bill Belichick turned his team into a winning machine by exploiting the NFL’s market inefficiencies. But he appears to have abandoned a winning formula Robert Kraft, left, and Bill Belichick have turned the Patriots into one of the 21st century’s great sports teams. Photograph: Adam Hunger/AP Bill Belichick’s response to the New England Patriots’ first losing season in two decades was always going to be bold. Maybe he would move up in the draft to grab his preferred quarterback. Perhaps he could engineer a trade for Russell Wilson, Deshaun Watson, or Matthew Stafford. But this? Handing out more than $160m in free agency in order to conjure up a competitive roster? It feels antithetical to everything Belichick has practiced and preached over the course of the Patriots’ dynastic run. Winning is a drug. And the Patriots are addicts. “We’re not in the business to be in business,” Patriots owner Robert Kraft told Peter King’s Football Morning in America column this week. “We’re in this business to win”. Signing veteran players to big-time, free-agent contracts has long been fool’s gold. You only need your hands and a couple of toes to count the number of big-ticket signings that have really moved the championship needle. Sure, you can find excellent players. And yes, the best teams explore all three avenues – the draft, trades, and free agency – to build a Super Bowl-caliber roster. But the key to roster construction is finding players at value. Penning, as the Patriots have done in recent weeks, a league-average player to a multi-year, free-agent contract way above the positional average does more harm than good (Hello, Nelson Agholor). Chucking money at the problem has never been Belichick’s way. Throughout his time in New England, he has waited for other teams to swamp the market with big checks before he hoovers up the afterthoughts. Daniel Snyder and Woody Johnson get to hold up the jerseys at press conferences; Robert Kraft gets to hold up the Lombardis at parades. “I do remember we always made fun of the teams that spent a lot in the offseason,” Kraft acknowledged this week. “So we know nothing is guaranteed, and I’m very cognizant of that.” You can find some Belichick-ian logic in the new method if you look hard enough. The master strategist is all about targeting inefficiencies in the market. With the salary cap sinking for the first time in more than 10 years, most teams were tight on cash. The Patriots, however, were swamped with money to hand out – the $69m in cap room they entered free agency with was the third-highest in the league. With little competition, Belichick could cherry-pick the players he wanted from the top of the market for the first time since he stepped foot in New England in 2000. By the time free agency is over, Belichick is expected to have handed out more than $170m in guaranteed money. As ESPN’s Mike Reiss pointed out, that’s more than Kraft paid for the team in 1994. It’s not that New England have never spent in free agency. But this time there is more than a whiff of desperation: there is a ton of talent among the new signees, but not much value. Even when adding big-money free agents in the past (Darrelle Revis, Stephon Gilmore to name two), it was to supplement a roster that was built largely through the draft or with cheaper signings. And, except for the earliest years, Belichick was operating with certainty at the most valuable position on the field; he had Tom Brady at quarterback. Brady and the safety he provided are gone now, and the scattergun approach of this offseason is telling. For the first time since the midpoint of the Brady-Belichick partnership, the coach is using free agency to cover up a poor run of selections in the draft. Only 18 of the Patriots’ last 42 draft picks are still on the New England roster heading into 2021. A bulk of that, as expected, comes from the past two drafts. Only four players remain who were selected in the drafts between 2016-2018. To put that in context: there are as many Patriot draftees from those three drafts (four) on Miami’s current roster as there are on New England’s. Dig deeper and it gets worse. Of the 18 draft picks still on the roster, only six played more than 50% of their unit’s snaps in 2020: Isaiah Wynn, Ja’Whaun Bentley, Chase Winovich, Michael Onwenu, Kyle Dugger, and Deatrich Wise Jr. Of those six, two can be considered real difference-makers (Wynn and Onwenu), two as reliable starters (Winovich and Wise Jr) and two as solid depth/rotational options (Bentley and Dugger). Out of 42 picks, that’s an awful rate. To help hide the mess, Belichick decided to splurge on the veteran market. So far this offseason, the Patriots have added 13 players while re-signing a further eight. The signings cover each and every position group – including bringing back Cam Newton at quarterback rather than exploring other veteran options. There is a reason Belichick opted to spread the wealth: the team isn’t good enough. Last season’s 7-9 record was not just about iffy quarterback play, costly injuries, and Covid holdouts. The backbone of the roster was poor, and it was exposed. The fancy metrics paint a picture of a team more in line with those that finished with four or five wins rather than seven. Belichick’s response: I can’t solve this in-house; I’ll have to look outside. It’s not often a winning strategy. As Peter King highlighted in his column this week, here are the five teams that spent the most in free agency between 2017-2020 and their corresponding regular season record over that period: 1) Jacksonville, $494.1m, 22-42. 2) New York Jets, $463.0m, 18-46. 3) Buffalo, $457.1m, 38-26. 4) Detroit, $444.7m, 23-41. 5) Cleveland, $436.2m, 24-39-1. On the surface, it’s a who’s-who of the NFL’s joke franchises. The Bills stand out as the exception; the Brandon Beane-Sean McDermott axis has built what looks like a sustainable winner in Buffalo. The Browns have improved over that timeframe, too, although the team’s best moves have come in the draft rather than spending money on free agents. The core issue with the Patriots’ plan: they still have holes at the two most valuable positions in the sport – quarterback and cornerback. Either could be addressed in the upcoming draft, but it’s asking an awful lot of a rookie to walk into the building at the level needed to compete for a championship, and Belichick’s recent draft record isn’t exactly sparkling. There are times to spend. You can make a better case for the Giants’ recent spending spree than New England’s. However delusional it winds up being, David Gettleman, the Giants GM, believes he has a long-term quarterback in Daniel Jones. If ever there is a time to bet on a young quarterback, it’s in year three, when he is still on a rookie deal. You understand the strengths and weaknesses of your most important player. You’ve been able to add more youngsters through the draft. By year four, the Giants will need to decide whether to hand Jones his fifth-year option or a long-term deal. Best to give him all the toys possible in order to accurately make that evaluation. So it’s easier to build a path to reason for the Giants spending $68m in 36 hours. For the Patriots, it feels like a franchise chasing its tail. Like a team trying to pay its way out of past mistakes. But Belichick’s career is on the clock, too. He is 68. It wouldn’t be a stunner if he walked away at the end of next season or the season after that. Winning one more title is all that matters, not the health of the Patriots cap sheet in 2025. History tells us that spending a ton of money on mid-career players in March leads to nothing but disappointment. And then you remember that we’re talking about Bill Belichick, the most ruthless exploiter of market inefficiency in NFL history. Maybe – just maybe – he will outsmart the room one final time.

  • Buyout candidates Celtics could target after NBA trade deadline

    With the 2021 NBA trade deadline behind us, there are some players who could hit the buyout market and pique the Boston Celtics' interest. Here are a few names that stand out.

  • Raptors asking price for Kyle Lowry from Sixers has been revealed

    The Philadelphia 76ers asking price for Kyle Lowry from the Toronto Raptors has been revealed.

  • Miami Heat, Denver Nuggets, Rajon Rondo among the winners at NBA trade deadline

    There were some deadline day deals moves that could have an impact on the remainder of the regular season and the playoffs. Could is the key word.

  • Leonard Williams named one of NFL’s worst FA signings for second time

    For the second time in a week, New York Giants DT Leonard Williams has been named one of the NFL's very worst free agent signings.

  • What Wes Welker and Jimmy Garoppolo told Kendrick Bourne about the Patriots

    A few 49ers told Kendrick Bourne what to expect in New England.

  • Wizards expect Daniel Gafford and Chandler Hutchison to debut Saturday

    Even though Chandler Hutchison has not played since Feb. 5 due to personal reasons, he should be ready to play for the Wizards right away.

  • How to watch the 2021 LPGA Kia Classic: Live stream, TV, Players, Tee Times, and more

    The 2021 LPGA Kia Classic takes place this Thursday, March 25 through Sunday, March 28 at the Aviara Golf Club at the Park Hyatt Aviara Resort in Carlsbad, California, just three miles from the Pacific Ocean. This is the 11th edition of the Kia Classic and this year it will be held without spectators. The