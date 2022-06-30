NBA Rumors: Danilo Gallinari eyeing these three teams in free agency

Report: C's among three teams Gallinari has interest in joining originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics are expected to be in the Danilo Gallinari sweepstakes when NBA free agency gets underway.

Gallinari was traded to the San Antonio Spurs in the blockbuster deal that brought star point guard Dejounte Murray to the Atlanta Hawks. San Antonio is expected to waive the Italian forward, making him an unrestricted free agent.

ESPN's Dave McMenamin reports Gallinari is seeking the mid-level exception and has three teams on his list of preferred destinations: the Miami Heat, Chicago Bulls and the Celtics.

Gallinari would fit in well as a bench scorer for Boston. The 33-year-old averaged 11.7 points and 4.7 rebounds per game in Atlanta last season. He also has shot 38.2 percent from 3-point range over the course of his 13 NBA seasons. While his best days may be behind him, Gallinari would bring a boost to a Celtics second unit that lacked in the scoring department during the NBA Finals.

NBA free agency officially opens Thursday at 6 p.m. ET.