NBA rumors: Damion Lee, Suns agree to one-year NBA free-agent contract

Damion Lee had an eventful few hours on Friday night.

Roughly 90 minutes after Lee threw out the ceremonial first pitch before the Giants' game against the Chicago White Sox at Oracle Park, the former Warriors' guard reportedly agreed to a one-year free-agent contract with the Phoenix Suns, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported, citing a source.

NBA Champ Damion Lee threw out tonight's first pitch #BayAreaUnite pic.twitter.com/p9HbJ55uEC — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) July 2, 2022

Lee was given the opportunity to throw out the first pitch because of the Warriors' recent NBA title. The news of his reported deal came as he was still enjoying the Giants game while sitting close to the team's dugout.

The 29-year-old is the latest departure from the back-end of the Warriors roster, joining Gary Payton II (Portland Trail Blazers), Juan Toscano-Anderson (Los Angeles Lakers), Otto Porter Jr. (Toronto Raptors) and Nemanja Bjelica (Fenerbahce Beko in Turkey).

Lee spent the last four seasons with the Warriors, appearing in a total of 201 games and starting 42 along the way. During his tenure with Golden State, he averaged 8.1 points and 3.4 rebounds in 20.6 minutes while shooting 43.7 percent from the field and 36.6 percent from 3-point range. This past season, he played in 63 games and averaged 7.4 points and 3.2 rebounds per game.

With the Warriors ravaged by injuries and departures during the 2019-20 season, Lee posted his best numbers, averaging a career-high 12.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 49 games (36 starts).

Now Lee likely will face his brother-in-law Steph Curry and the Warriors four times during the upcoming 2022-23 season.

