NBA rumors: Could Warriors trade Andrew Wiggins for Giannis Antetokounmpo?

Get your tin foil hats on, Warriors fans. It's time to go down the rabbit hole and discuss the Dubs' prospects of bringing Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Bay Area.

The Warriors' desire to bring the Milwaukee Bucks star to Northern California is well known, and fans have talked themselves into the idea of the Greek Freak taking the baton from Steph Curry.

Antetokounmpo will be a free agent in the summer of 2021, and will be eligible to sign a supermax extension this summer. The Bucks currently are the favorites to come out of the Eastern Conference, and a trip to the NBA Finals likely would mean the reigning NBA MVP would make Milwaukee his long-term home.

A playoff flameout could open the door for other teams, though.

While teams like the Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks hope to sign Antetokounmpo in 2021, the Warriors might be taking a different approach. After acquiring Andrew Wiggins and the Minnesota Timberwolves' first-round draft pick in 2021 for D'Angelo Russell, some around the NBA believe the Warriors plan to use both Wiggins and the pick as part of a package to acquire Antetokounmpo via trade, Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus noted in his column Thursday.

Wiggins' massive contract would be useful in a trade with the Bucks after Antetokounmpo inks the supermax extension, should he choose to do so.

Along with the T-Wolves' 2021 first-round pick, the Warriors also will have a highly-drafted lottery selection of their own, courtesy of their down season this year. That T-Wolves pick is top-three protected and would be unprotected in the 2022 "double draft."

All in all, the Warriors have what amounts to six draft picks over the next three years. This war chest of assets could be enough to seduce the Bucks into a trade should Antetokounmpo want out.

The thought of pairing Giannis with Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green is a dream that sounds like something that only would happen while playing franchise mode on NBA2K. But ... so was the thought of the Warriors signing Kevin Durant.

Apples and oranges, though.

At this point in time, with the Bucks barreling toward a Finals berth, it seems unlikely Antetokounmpo would want to be anywhere other than Milwaukee in the near future.

But things change. And if they do, the Warriors and a host of other teams will be waiting to snatch the Greek Freak from the Bucks.

