NBA rumors: Could Celtics be pursuing major trade with new salary cap space? originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The Boston Celtics own more salary cap space entering the 2019 NBA Draft than they probably anticipated having at this time last year, and that space could get larger if veteran center Aron Baynes is traded without a ton of money coming back.

What are the C's planning with all of this cap space? The Boston Globe's Gary Washburn reported Wednesday night that a trade for a veteran player could be in play.

But before we get into the possible players who could be Celtics, understand that Ainge could be working on a major draft-night deal. An NBA source said he believes the Celtics are working on such a deal to nab a veteran player and could use those draft picks to work out a trade. A player such as Washington's Bradley Beal could be available. And don't be surprised if Ainge is working to bring in an established veteran to ensure the Celtics are competitive for a title next year in what will be a completely open path to the NBA championship.

The Wizards reportedly have "no interest" in trading Beal, but things can change quickly, and if Washington is committed to a proper rebuild, it would be wise to listen to what the Celtics could be willing to offer. The Wizards lack young, cheap players with star potential after missing on seven recent first-round picks (and trading away too many first-rounders).

Houston Rockets center Clint Capela is another veteran Boston could pursue. The Celtics reportedly "checked in" recently with the Rockets regarding Capela, and he's signed for four more years. Capela is only 25 years old and a double-double machine.

Targeting an established star, preferably one with more than a single season of term left on his contract, would be a great strategy for the Celtics. Surrounding their young core of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown with a veteran star could make the Celtics a real contender in the Eastern Conference next season.

The challenge is trading for a veteran star without giving up Tatum or Brown. The Celtics do have three first-round picks (Nos. 14, 20 and 22) in this draft, as well as a future Memphis Grizzlies pick that was made even more valuable after Wednesday's reported Mike Conley trade.

The Celtics must decide if they want to swing for the fences and try to contend in 2019-20, or use next season as a bridge year and be major players in the 2020 offseason instead. A strong case can be made for either route, and we should know a little more about what the Celtics are planning by the time the draft concludes Thursday night in Brooklyn.

