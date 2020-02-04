NBA Rumors: Could Celtics be part of three-team trade for Clint Capela?

Here's a question worth asking amid the Clint Capela trade rumors: What's in it for the Houston Rockets to deal their talented young big man?

The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor provided context Monday night, noting the Rockets are one of several teams interested in Minnesota Timberwolves wing Robert Covington.

According to O'Connor, that's where the Boston Celtics could come in.

"Acquiring Covington isn't simple for the Rockets; they'd need to find a third team for Capela," O'Connor wrote. "Atlanta, Boston, and Brooklyn are among the teams that Houston has approached for the center."

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday that Boston has engaged Houston in trade talks, and that the Rockets covet first-round picks they can leverage to acquire another center and a wing, which may be Covington.

The Celtics likely will have three first-round picks in the 2020 NBA Draft -- one of which Houston may have particular interest in.

"The Celtics have a top-six-protected first from the Grizzlies that will become unprotected next year that they could dangle in a trade ... as well as rookie wing Romeo Langford," O'Connor wrote.

Boston president of basketball operations Danny Ainge admitted Monday that his team may have "too many" young players, so it would make sense to deal a rookie like Langford and a first-round draft pick to acquire a more experienced big like Capela, who's averaging 13.9 points, 13.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game in his sixth NBA season.

The Celtics would need to include at least another veteran like Daniel Theis and/or Vincent Poirier to make salaries match -- Capela is making $14.9 million this season and will make $16 million next season -- but it appears the Rockets may have interest as part of their larger quest to land Covington.

Ainge also insisted the C's are comfortable with their three-man center rotation of Theis, Enes Kanter and Robert Williams, but Williams hasn't played since Dec. 6 and Theis suffered a sprained right ankle Monday night.

O'Connor noted the Hawks currently are the "most likely" destination for Capela if Houston moves him, but a lot can change between now and Thursday's NBA trade deadline.

