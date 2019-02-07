NBA rumors: Clippers to waive Marcin Gortat, who is interested in Warriors originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

It appears that Marcin Gortat will not finish this season with the Clippers.

Might he end up in the Pacific Division?

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Well, the big man is going to be waived and he is interested in signing with the Warriors, league sources told Yahoo's Chris Haynes.

The problem for Gortat at this point is Golden State isn't ready to fill its open roster spot and wants to see how the rest of the market shakes out.

Yahoo Sources: Marcin Gortat, who will be waived by Clippers, has interest in joining the Warriors but the defending champs plan to wait until the dust settles to get a clearer picture of what is available on the market. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 7, 2019

Gortat has made 43 starts this season and is averaging 5.0 points and 5.6 rebounds per contest.

He is 15th in the NBA in screen assists (3.6) despite the fact that he is playing only 16.0 minutes per game. For context, Rudy Gobert is No. 1 at 6.0 per game, but gets nearly double the number of minutes (31.5).

[RELATED: NBA rumors: Raptors strike before trade deadline, acquire Marc Gasol]

Warriors fans probably remember Gortat's involvement in what took place on Feb. 28, 2017. In case you forgot -- less than one minute into the Warriors-Wizards game in D.C., Gortat threw down Zaza Pachulia, who fell into Kevin Durant's left leg, which resulted in KD's Grade 2 MCL sprain and tibial bone bruise.

No hard feelings, right?

Drew Shiller is the co-host of Warriors Outsiders. Follow him on Twitter @DrewShiller