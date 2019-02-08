NBA rumors: Clippers still hope to sign Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Programming note: Watch the Warriors take on the Suns tonight at 6 p.m. PT, streaming live on the MyTeams app.

The Knicks aren't the only team planning to sign Kevin Durant in July.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Back in mid-December -- just as Durant and the Warriors were about to face Kawhi Leonard and the Raptors -- ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported on the Clippers' master plan.

[Clippers owner Steve] Ballmer's vision is to land Leonard or Durant -- or both, as long as they're swinging for the fences -- and then ride them to glory and a new arena in Inglewood that could turn the Clippers into one of the premier franchises in the league.

And as Sam Amick of The Athletic wrote on Thursday, the vision hasn't changed. And now that the Clippers shipped Tobias Harris to Philly, they are in a better position to strike.

There's still an overwhelming sense around the league that Durant is destined to sign with the Knicks, but this (trading Harris) was as clear a sign of any that the Clippers aren't giving up on their grand plan of landing Durant and Kawhi Leonard this summer.

This is no state secret: It has been Durant and Leonard-and then everyone else-for quite some time now.

We learned earlier this week that the threat of Durant leaving for the Knicks has "never felt more real to the Warriors."

It's unclear if Golden State feels as threatened by the Clippers.

But one thing to always keep in mind as the sweepstakes unfold is how much Durant respects Jerry West, who now works for the Clippers.

Story continues

Remember, before the two-time Finals MVP announced he was going to sign with the Warriors back in 2016, he asked to speak on the phone with The Logo (who worked for Golden State at the time).

But don't stress about what might happen five months from now.

Just enjoy watching Durant take on the Suns tonight in a Warriors uniform.

Drew Shiller is the co-host of Warriors Outsiders. Follow him on Twitter @DrewShiller