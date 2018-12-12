NBA Rumors: Clippers planning huge run at Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

We've heard reports that Kevin Durant could head to Los Angeles next summer.

But the Lakers' in-town rival apparently is going all-out to convince Durant to play for Staples Center's other tenants.

The Los Angeles Clippers are "transparently obsessed" with signing both Durant and Kawhi Leonard next summer, ESPN's Brian Windhorst wrote in a column Tuesday night.

As Windhorst writes, there are several obvious clues. The Clippers have been regularly sending executives to Golden State Warriors and Raptors games -- a Toronto executive told Windhorst he has spotted a Clippers staffer at about 75 percent of their games-- so they can be "visible" to Durant and Leonard.

They've also made several roster moves to clear two maximum contract slots for 2019 free agency and hired NBA legend Jerry West and former reporter Lee Jenkins as part of team owner Steve Ballmer's "master plan" to land the NBA's top two free agents next offseason, Windhorst writes.

L.A. will have plenty of competition in its pursuit of both players. In addition to the Lakers, the New York Knicks are a serious contender for Durant -- as are the Boston Celtics, if you ask Glen "Big Baby" Davis. Leonard, meanwhile, could opt to stay in Toronto if the first-place Raptors continue their early success, or team up with LeBron James on the Lakers.

But if the Clippers miss out on Durant and/or Leonard, it won't be for lack of trying.

