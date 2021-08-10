NBA rumors: Chris Chiozza, Warriors agree to one-year contract
The Warriors and free agent point guard Chris Chiozza have agreed to a one-year contract, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday night, citing sources.
Free agent G Chris Chiozza has agreed to a one-year deal with the Golden State Warriors, source tells ESPN. There’s some opportunity for backup point guard minutes on Warriors roster.
