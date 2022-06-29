NBA Rumors: Celtics turned down Knicks' Alec Burks trade offer

Report: Celtics turned down Knicks' trade offer for Alec Burks originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics have yet to make a significant offseason move, but it hasn't been due to a lack of opportunities, apparently.

The Celtics turned down a trade offer from the New York Knicks "earlier this month" that would have sent guard Alec Burks to Boston, MassLive's Brian Robb reported Wednesday. Burks is set to make $10 million this season, so the Celtics could have acquired him using their $17.1 million traded player exception without having to give up a player in return.

Boston reportedly showed a "degree of interest" in Burks, a 6-foot-6 guard with a strong outside shot (40.4 percent from 3-point range last season) who would have added scoring depth in the frontcourt. Instead, the Celtics saw New York deal Burks and Nerlens Noel to the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night to clear cap space.

So, why did the C's pass on a deal for Burks?

Robb cited a few potential red flags: Burks is still recovering from offseason foot surgery and may not be available for the start of training camp, while he's a below-average defender, as well. There's also a chance Burks becomes available at the 2023 NBA trade deadline anyway if the rebuilding Pistons are looking to unload salary.

But the biggest reason not to add Burks could be that Brad Stevens is holding out for a better option.

The Celtics have until July 18 to use their $17.1 million TPE before it expires, and with player movement expected to pick up Thursday with the beginning of NBA free agency, it's possible a more talented target becomes available via trade. (The Atlanta Hawks' Kevin Huerter and the Los Angeles Clippers' Luke Kennard are just two of the names Boston could consider.)

Burks would have been a decent pickup, but Stevens recently warned against "adding blindly" to a Celtics core that's expected to contend for a championship again in 2022-23.

The longer Boston waits, the more risk it assumes, but there also could be a higher reward.