NBA Rumors: Celtics trade Tristan Thompson for Kris Dunn

Report: C's send Tristan Thompson to Hawks for Kris Dunn originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics are making moves after a quiet NBA Draft night.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports the C's are trading center Tristan Thompson to the Atlanta Hawks for point guard Kris Dunn, big man Bruno Fernando and a 2023 second-round pick.

The Celtics are trading Tristan Thompson to Atlanta for Kris Dunn, and a 2023 second-round pick, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 30, 2021

BRUNO FERNANDO is on his way to the Celtics, per sources. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 30, 2021

According to MassLive.com's Brian Robb, the Celtics fit Dunn into Enes Kanter's $5 million trade exception, allowing them to create a new $9.2 million exception in dealing Thompson.

A league source tells MassLive that Celtics were able to fit Kris Dunn into Enes Kanter's $5 million trade exception which was set to expire this weekend. That allows them to create a new $9.2 million exception in sending out Tristan Thompson. — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) July 30, 2021

Dunn played in only four games in 2020-21 due to injuries. The previous season with the Chicago Bulls, the 27-year-old averaged 7.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 51 games.

Dunn, the fifth overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, adds much-needed point guard depth to Boston's roster. The Providence product joins Marcus Smart and Payton Pritchard at the top of the Celtics' PG depth chart.

Thompson averaged 7.6 points and 8.1 rebounds through 54 games during his lone season with the C's. His departure leaves Robert Williams, Al Horford, Moses Brown, Luke Kornet, Tacko Fall and now Fernando as Boston's current group of big men.

Fernando, 22, averaged 6.8 minutes per game with the Hawks last season. In 33 games, the former Marylan Terrapin averaged 1.5 points and 2.4 boards.