NBA rumors: Celtics trade Daniel Theis to Bulls, send Jeff Teague to Magic

Report: Celtics trade Daniel Theis to Bulls, send Jeff Teague to Magic originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics have made a second move on NBA trade deadline day.

The C's are trading center Daniel Theis to the Chicago Bulls for big man Mo Wagner, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. NBC Sports Chicago's K.C. Johnson first reported that the Celtics and Bulls were working on a deal.

The Washington Wizards are involved in this trade, too.

Former Celtics and Phoenix Suns executive Ryan McDonough reported the full details of the three-team deal between the C's, Bulls and Wizards. Javonte Green also will go from the Celtics to the Bulls, and Luke Kornet will come to Boston from Chicago.

Details of the Celtics/Wizards/Bulls deal, per league sources:



Wizards get D. Gafford, C. Hutchinson

Celtics get L. Kornet, M. Wagner

Bulls get D. Theis, J. Green, T. Brown Jr. , $1.3m (from BOS) $250k (from WAS) — Ryan McDonough (@McDNBA) March 25, 2021

Boston also will send veteran point guard Jeff Teague to the Orlando Magic to complete the Evan Fournier trade from earlier in the day, per Joshua Robbins of The Athletic.

The Magic will receive Jeff Teague and two second-round picks from the Celtics to complete the Evan Fournier trade, league sources tell @JaredWeissNBA and me. Teague has been told he doesn’t have to report to the Magic and will be waived by the Magic, per a league source. — Josh Robbins (@JoshuaBRobbins) March 25, 2021

These moves would get the Celtics under the luxury tax line and open up a roster spot for a potential buyout market addition.

Theis signed with the C's before the 2017-18 season and exceeded expectations during his tenure with Boston. He started 106 of the 236 regular season games he played for the Celtics. Theis is able to become an unrestricted free agent in the offseason.

Wagner was a first-round pick (25th overall) by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018 and traded to the Washington Wizards in 2019. He is averaging 7.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game this season. Wagner will be an unrestricted free agent in the summer.

Kornet, who's listed at 7-foot-2 and 250 pounds, is in his fourth NBA season.