NBA Rumors: Here was Celtics' sticking point in Anthony Davis trade talks

The Boston Celtics reportedly had their eyes on Anthony Davis for years. But it appears the New Orleans Pelicans superstar was ultimately too rich for their blood.

The Los Angeles Lakers won the Davis sweepstakes Saturday by reportedly agreeing to trade Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, three first-round picks and two pick swaps to New Orleans.

Amid conflicting reports about whether the Celtics were willing to include Jayson Tatum in a trade for Davis, The Athletic's Shams Charania added this clarity Monday:

The Celtics engaged with New Orleans over the course of the past week. They were open to discussing Jayson Tatum and the future Memphis first-round pick but not in the same offer, sources said.

Tatum and the Grizzlies pick -- which is top-six protected in 2020 and would be an unprotected first-rounder in 2021 -- are Boston's top two assets, and it appears Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge wasn't willing to include both in a deal for Davis, who will become a free agent after the 2019-20 season.

Davis' agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports (who also represents LeBron James), had insisted his client prefers to sign with L.A. long-term, and Charania reinforced the notion that Davis would have been a one-year rental for Boston.

The Celtics had long been a destination possibility for Davis, but Davis and those close to him made it clear that Boston was not a preferred long-term team. Davis had no interest in playing a single game for Boston - negotiating tactic or not.

Davis would have made the Celtics legitimate title contenders next season, especially if Kyrie Irving opted to re-sign and play alongside his good friend. But it appears a trade for the 26-year-old came with a long-term massive risk, and one that Ainge wasn't willing to take at a cost of his two most prized assets.

