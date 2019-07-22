NBA Rumors: Celtics staffer believes Tacko Fall is worth an investment

Tacko Fall took the Las Vegas Summer League by storm not only with his size, but his ability to impact the game in ways players that big struggle to do consistently at the highest level.

The Celtics got a front-row seat to Fall's play after signing the big man to an Exhibit 10 contract following the 2019 NBA Draft. He averaged 7.2 points, four rebounds and 1.2 blocks on 77 percent shooting to go along with some eye-popping dunks where he barely left the floor.

It's up to Boston whether to carry him on the roster next season, and one anonymous Celtics staffer believes Fall is worth an investment, especially if he continues to develop at the rate he has been since the draft.

Asked a Celtics staffer if Tacko Fall is an NBA player. The response: "I think he's worth an investment for sure. If he improves this season anywhere close to his improvement the last few months then I think it's hard to argue against him." He's been in Boston working all week. — Ben Rohrbach (@brohrbach) July 21, 2019

The Celtics filled its last roster spot by signing Javonte Green to a partially guaranteed contract this week and have both two-way contract slots occupied by Max Strus and Tremont Waters.

Boston typically brings in more than 15 players under contract into camp for competition purposes, but the Exhibit 10 contract gives Fall a guaranteed camp invite along with a $50,000 bonus if the Celtics waive him and want to sign him to the Maine Red Claws.

It's difficult to see what the staffer means exactly by saying he's "worth an investment." But whether it means a full-time roster spot, a two-way deal or the $50,000 bonus to play in Maine all season, it's clear the Celtics want to give the 7-7 big man out of UCF an extended look this year. While Fall has a very long way to go before he can crack an NBA rotation, you can't deny how much fun it is to watch him dwarf the giants of the league.

