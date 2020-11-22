NBA Rumors: Celtics to sign free-agent Jeff Teague on one-year contact

Report: C's to sign Jeff Teague on one-year deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Now that Gordon Hayward is gone, Danny Ainge is getting down to business.

The Boston Celtics are signing free-agent guard Jeff Teague to a one-year contract, The Boston Globe's Adam Himmelsbach reported Saturday.

The Celtics reportedly also agreed to terms with Tristan Thompson on Saturday night and now have added two experienced veterans in the wake of Hayward's departure to the Charlotte Hornets.

Teague spent his first seven NBA seasons with the Atlanta Hawks and made an All-Star team in 2015. He joined the Indiana Pacers for a year before heading to the Timberwolves and split his 2019-20 campaign between Minnesota and the Atlanta Hawks, averaging 10.9 points and 5.2 assists per game over 59 games played.

Teague should slot into the backup point guard role behind Kemba Walker with Brad Wanamaker reportedly headed to the Golden State Warriors. He'll be one of the Celtics' oldest players at 32 but is a solid, low-cost depth add for Boston as tries to revamp its roster following Hayward's exit.