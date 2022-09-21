NBA Rumors: Celtics sign big man Luka Samanic to a training camp deal

Report: Celtics sign ex-Spurs big man to training camp deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics reportedly added frontcourt depth on Wednesday.

According to CLNS Media's Bobby Manning, the C's signed big man Luka Samanic to a training camp deal on Wednesday. The move comes one day after the team waived forward Bruno Caboclo.

With Samanic replacing Caboclo, Boston is back to having 19 of its 20 offseason roster spots filled.

Samanic, 22, is a 6-foot-10 Croatian forward who was selected by the San Antonio Spurs with the 19th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. In his first two NBA seasons with the Spurs, he averaged 3.8 points and 2.2 rebounds through 36 games played while shooting 43 percent from the floor.

The Celtics looking for big man depth should come as no surprise. It was revealed on Tuesday that starting center Robert Williams will undergo a procedure on his left knee and miss the next four-to-six weeks.

Samanic will get the chance to battle for a spot on the active roster when Celtics training camp begins later this month. Boston's preseason opens Oct. 2 vs. the Charlotte Hornets.