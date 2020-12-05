NBA Rumors: Celtics sign Amile Jefferson to Exhibit 10 contract

Report: Celtics sign Tatum's former Duke teammate to an Exhibit 10 deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics reportedly made another signing on Friday.

Jay King of The Athletic reports the C's have signed former Duke big man Amile Jefferson to an Exhibit 10 contract.

The Celtics have signed former Duke big man Amile Jefferson to an exhibit 10 deal, per source. He played 18 games for the Magic last season. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) December 5, 2020

An Exhibit 10 contract is a one-year deal worth the league minimum that guarantees a training camp invite. Jefferson can either have his Exhibit 10 contract converted into a two-way contract or be waived. If it's the latter, he will be offered $50,000 to sign with the Maine Red Claws of the NBA G League.

Jefferson played in 30 total games with the Orlando Magic from 2018-20. The 27-year-old was a senior at Duke during Celtics star Jayson Tatum's lone college season.

Tatum pleaded for teams to sign his college teammate earlier in the week, and it looks like the Celtics listened: