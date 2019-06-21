NBA rumors: Celtics reportedly made Horford a four-year offer

Patrick Dunne
NBC Sports Boston

NBA rumors: Celtics reportedly made Horford a four-year offer originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Al Horford stunned the Celtics this week with his decision to seek a contract elsewhere after he opted out and appeared ready to return with a restructured deal.

Reports of a four-year, $100-plus million offer awaiting Horford, 33, away from Boston emerged in the wake of the decision. 

According to ESPN's Jackie MacMullan, the offer from the Celtics was a four-year one that was "pretty healthy."

"I think the Celtics made him a good offer. I can't tell you what it was, but I do think that they did make him a four-year offer that was a pretty healthy one," MacMullan told ESPN colleague Brian Windhorst on his Hoop Collective Podcast.

MacMullan said one team interested in Horford is the Dallas Mavericks. Said Windhorst, "Four years, $112 million is the number floating around."

Marc Stein of the New York Times, who earlier had reported that a $100-plus million offer would be there for Horford when free agency begins June 30, doubled down on that Friday but said such a deal wouldn't be coming from Dallas.

