NBA Rumors: Celtics reportedly interested in Kevon Looney and Enes Kanter

Now that Kemba Walker reportedly intends to commit to a four-year, $141 million contract with the Celtics once free agency opens on June 30, the Celtics aren't left with much cap space to fill out the rest of the roster.

In order to sign Walker to the reported terms, the Celtics will have to renounce the rights to free agents Al Horford, Kyrie Irving and Marcus Morris after already renouncing Terry Rozier and Brad Wanamaker on Saturday. This would leave them with a $4.8 million room exception and veteran minimum exceptions to use on new players.

Without Horford and Baynes on the team, the Celtics have a considerable hole at center that they'll most likely address with one or both of those cap exceptions. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Boston is pursuing bigs with the room exception, including Enes Kanter and Kevon Looney.

Looney had a solid season for Golden State in 2018-19, averaging 6.3 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. Looney is the kind of rim-running, switchable big teams covet in the modern NBA, so it's unclear if the Celtics would be able to secure his services with just a one-year, $4.8 million deal. Although, a starting job to build his value could be an attractive option for Looney.

Kanter averaged just under 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Trail Blazers this past season and is a player the Celtics have had reported interest in. He's a strong post scorer and rebounder but leaves much to be desired on the defensive end. The Celtics have rarely had success with bigs with Kanter's skill set.

With Walker all but secured, the next major box for the Celtics to check off will be getting a big man. Now they can focus most of their attention on maximizing the value of their room exception.

