NBA Rumors: This Celtics proposal was best offer Nets received for Kevin Durant

Report: This Celtics offer was best Nets received for Durant

The Kevin Durant-to-Boston rumors have been put to rest with the Brooklyn Nets announcing they will not be trading their superstar forward. But no team was closer to acquiring KD than the Celtics.

By including Jaylen Brown as the centerpiece of a potential deal, the C's separated themselves from the pack. The Athletic's Shams Charania reports Boston had the best trade offer on the table for Brooklyn.

"The best offer I'm told that the Nets had on the table was from the Celtics," Charania said Wednesday on the Rich Eisen Show. "Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, and a first-round pick."

(1:10 mark of the video below):

The Nets rejected that offer and asked for Brown, Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart, draft picks and potentially one more rotation player. Trade talks between the two teams fizzled out from that point on.

With the Durant speculation behind them, the Celtics will look ahead to what should be another thrilling NBA season in Boston. Brown, Jayson Tatum, and offseason additions Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari will lead the way for a group that hopes to get over the hump and bring Banner 18 to TD Garden.

C's camp is set to get underway next month. Opening Night is scheduled for Oct. 18. vs. the Philadelphia 76ers in Boston.