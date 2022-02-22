NBA rumors: Celtics planning to sign these two forwards to 10-day contracts

Celtics planning to sign these two forwards to 10-day contracts, per report originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics are filling two of their open roster spots, at least temporarily.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Tuesday that "the Celtics are planning to sign forwards Malik Fitts and Kelan Martin to 10-day contracts."

The Boston Celtics are planning to sign forwards Malik Fitts and Kelan Martin to 10-day contracts, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Fitts spent time with Jazz this season; Martin played in 27 games for Pacers. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 22, 2022

Fitts averaged 0.9 points and 1.4 rebounds over seven games for the Utah Jazz earlier this season. He also made three appearances for the Los Angeles Clippers last season.

Martin played in 27 games this season and averaged 16.4 minutes, 6.3 points and two rebounds per contest. He also appeared in 35 games for the Pacers last season and 31 games with the Minnesota Timberwolves during the 2019-20 campaign.

This tweet from SB Nation's Keith Smith provides some context behind why Boston needed two add a few players this week.

A lot of people have asked about the Boston Celtics filling out their roster:

Boston has to sign at least two more players to standard contracts. Teams can only drop below 14 players on standard contracts for up to two weeks at a time. Boston will have to add two players by 2/24. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) February 22, 2022

The Celtics' first game after the All-Star break is Thursday night against the Brooklyn Nets on the road.