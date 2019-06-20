NBA rumors: Celtics open to trading for bad contracts to acquire assets originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The Boston Celtics have more than $20 million in salary cap space entering the 2019 NBA Draft, but that doesn't mean the C's will use that room to sign one of the first- or second-tier free agents who could hit the market in July.

One option for the Celtics is taking on bad contracts with their cap space and having a first-round pick or a young player attached to the trade. Brian Robb of Boston Sports Journal reported Thursday the C's have talked to teams about this type of scenario.

League sources told BostonSportsJournal.com that Boston has had discussions with multiple teams about absorbing a large veteran contract with their anticipated salary cap space. The team is exploring leveraging that cap space into additional future assets (players and/or picks) in exchange for taking on a contract another team is looking to get rid of.

This is not the kind of situation Celtics fans envisioned at the start of this past season, but the team has to do whatever possible to position itself for when the next disgruntled superstar becomes available via trade. If the cost to acquire quality assets is a burdensome contract, it's a move worth exploring depending on the value of the draft pick/young player included.

There are plenty of players with bad contracts who could help the Celtics compete in what might be a wide-open Eastern Conference next season. Robb lists a few of them in his story, including including several Miami Heat players such as center Hassan Whiteside and former Celtic Kelly Olynyk.

The ideal scenario for the Celtics is using their assets, including young players and three 2019 first-round draft picks, to acquire an established star player like Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal. Those deals are tough to pull off, though, and Washington reportedly has "no interest" in moving Beal. Houston Rockets center Clint Capela is one veteran who's recently been linked to the C's in trade rumors, and he has four years and around $70 million left on his contract. The Celtics will need to bolster their frontcourt if Al Horford leaves in free agency, and Capela would be a good fit at just 25 years old.

The Celtics have a boatload of draft picks, a decent chunk of salary cap space and plenty of roster needs to fill. Therefore, we should expect the C's to be plenty busy working the phones Thursday trying to find the best way to get back to a championship level.

