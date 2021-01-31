NBA Rumors: Celtics one of three East teams in mix for JJ Redick trade

Report: Celtics among three East teams in mix for Redick trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Add JJ Redick to the list of potential targets the Boston Celtics could acquire with help of their traded player exception.

From The Athletic's Shams Charania:

"The New Orleans Pelicans have focused on the Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics as potential trade destinations for JJ Redick."

Charania notes that Redick's family lives in Brooklyn, and that the Pelicans sharpshooter has a "strong preference" to return to the Northeast.

Per Charania, the Celtics, 76ers and Nets all have expressed interest in Redick, who is making $13.1 million on the final year of his contract. He would easily fit under Boston's $28.5 million trade exception acquired from the Charlotte Hornets in the Gordon Hayward deal.

Redick long has been one of the NBA's premier 3-point shooters and would give the Celtics' second unit a scoring boost. He shot 45.3% from 3-point range last season and has averaged at least 15 points per game in each of the last seven seasons.

Redick turns 37 in June, though, and is mired in an early-season slump, shooting just 29.8% beyond the arc through 16 games. His trade compensation would be relatively low, but the C's would need to decide whether Redick is worth the cost of nearly half of their TPE money.

The Duke product spent the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons with the Sixers and played under current head coach Doc Rivers on the Los Angeles Clippers, so he'd be a natural fit in Philadelphia. He'd also give the Nets another elite shooter alongside Joe Harris to space the floor for Kyrie Irving, James Harden and Kevin Durant.

Redick could be on the move soon, as Charania cites Feb. 2 as the deadline for players to be traded and still be eligible for multi-player trades prior to the March 25 NBA trade deadline.