NBA Rumors: What Celtics offered Pelicans for Jrue Holiday

The Boston Celtics' hopes of acquiring Jrue Holiday from the New Orleans Pelicans were dashed Tuesday as the veteran guard was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks instead.

Milwaukee sent Eric Bledsoe, George Hill, three first-round draft picks, and two future pick swaps to New Orleans in exchange for Holiday. So how did the Celtics' offer compare?

Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer said on WEEI's "Ordway, Merloni & Fauria" Danny Ainge and Co. put Gordon Hayward and a first-round pick on the table, but the Pelicans chose the Bucks' lucrative offer.

.@KevinOConnorNBA on #Celtics and trades heading into the draft:



The talk yesterday was Gordon Hayward + 1st to Pelicans for Jrue Holiday. Didn't materialize



KOC: "I heard Chicago asked about Kemba"

It's no surprise to see Hayward as the centerpiece of the proposed deal. With the 30-year-old reportedly wanting out of Boston and mulling his $34 million player option, he's a prime candidate for a sign-and-trade.

Hayward and the Celtics agreed to extend his player option deadline from Tuesday to Thursday, which indicates a trade still very much is a possibility. All-Star guard Kemba Walker also has been a prominent name in C's trade rumors recently.

We'll likely know much more about Hayward and Walker's futures in Boston by the end of the 2020 NBA Draft, which is set to begin Wednesday night at 8 p.m.