NBA rumors: Celtics not only team interested in trading for No. 4 pick

The New Orleans Pelicans appear to have several potential suitors for the No. 4 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, a selection they acquired as part of the Anthony Davis trade with the Los Angeles Lakers over the weekend.

The Boston Celtics reportedly are interested in acquiring the No. 4 pick, but they aren't alone. The Atlanta Hawks, the only team besides the Pelicans with multiple top-10 picks, also covet the No. 4 selection. Here's the latest update on the Hawks' pursuit of moving up in the lottery.

Source: The Atlanta Hawks have been aggressive exploring trades packaging the No. 8 and 10 picks to move up in the draft. Their offer to the Knicks for the No. 3 pick was apparently rebuffed. The Pelicans are considering the possibility of trading the No. 4 pick for 8+10. — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) June 18, 2019

The Celtics have three first-round picks at No. 14, No. 20 and No. 22. Those selections obviously don't have as much value as Atlanta's first-rounders, but the C's also have talented young players (including Jaylen Brown) and future picks (including a valuable Memphis Grizzlies protected first-rounder) to offer in potential trade packages for the No. 4 selection.

Boston reportedly is targeting Vanderbilt guard Darius Garland if it were to acquire the No. 4 pick. The other popular names for that range in the draft include Duke guard R.J. Barrett, North Carolina guard Coby White, Texas Tech guard Jarrett Culver and Virginia forward DeAndre Hunter. Duke forward Zion Williamson and the Murray State guard Ja Morant are the consensus top two picks.

The 2019 draft class has been labeled as top heavy by many experts, so it's not surprising teams outside the top five are looking to move up.

Trading up in the lottery isn't the only path for the Celtics to pursue before the draft happens Thursday night. They reportedly "will be in on" a possible Mike Conley trade, and Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal reportedly is a "prime option" for Boston following its failure to acquire Davis from the Pelicans.

