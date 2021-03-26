NBA Rumors: Celtics met with Andre Drummond, have 'real shot' at signing him

Report: Celtics met with Andre Drummond on Friday originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics were active during the NBA trade deadline, and they may not be done making moves.

Andre Drummond met with the C's on Friday after having his contract bought out by the Cleveland Cavaliers, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on "NBA Countdown." Woj went on to say the C's "have a real shot" at signing the veteran big man along with the New York Knicks, Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, and Brooklyn Nets

Drummond, 27, is one of the league's top rebounders and can help in the scoring department as well. The UConn product is averaging 17.5 points, 13.5 rebounds, 1.6 steals, and 1.2 blocks through 25 games played this season. He hasn't played since Feb. 12.