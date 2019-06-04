NBA rumors: Celtics' Marcus Morris drawing interest from Lakers, Knicks, others originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Boston Celtics forward Marcus Morris is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent this summer, and several NBA teams likely are to pursue him if he tests the open market.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Tuesday an update on Morris' future, and while a return to Boston is possible, it looks like the C's will have plenty of competition for his services.

Celtics free agent Marcus Morris will have strong interest as a second-tier free agent, with teams such as the Knicks, Kings, Lakers, Clippers and Bulls expected to be in pursuit, league sources said. Morris, 29, had arguably his best all-around season, averaging 13.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game and serving as a versatile scorer and defender either as a starter or reserve. League sources say Morris remains open-minded about returning to Boston, which wants to bring Morris back but has several summer priorities such as Kyrie Irving.

Morris played really well for the Celtics, particularly in the 2017-18 campaign when Gordon Hayward suffered a season-ending injury on opening night. Morris provided valuable scoring, defense and depth on the wing, and he was able to play both forward spots on offense and defense.

Losing him wouldn't be a disaster for Boston, however. Overpaying to keep Morris doesn't make a ton of sense from a salary cap perspective, especially with Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum needing new contracts in the near future. If Morris departs, that would open up more minutes for Brown and Tatum -- two talented wings that need more touches in Boston's offense.

The Celtics' top free agent is superstar point guard Kyrie Irving, who is expected to opt out of his current contract and hit free agency in July. Recent reports suggest Irving returning to the C's is unlikely, but you can't believe every rumor you hear this time of the year.

What we do know is it's going to be a very busy offseason for the Celtics, whose roster might undergo some big changes after a disappointing 2018-19 season.

