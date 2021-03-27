NBA rumors: Celtics, Lakers in running to land Andre Drummond on buyout market

Report: Celtics, Lakers in running to land Drummond on buyout market originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers have competed against each other for NBA championships many times over the course of NBA history, and that rivalry extends off the court, too.

Andre Drummond is arguably the best player on the buyout market right now, and according to Brad Turner of The Los Angeles Times, the league's two most intense rivals are "in the running" to sign the veteran center.

Sources: Lakers and Celtics in running to land center André Drummond, but Knicks also have a shot. Drummond might make a decision today. — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) March 27, 2021

Drummond was averaging 17.5 points and 13.5 rebounds for the Cleveland Cavaliers before they stopped playing him in February as the team tried to facilitate a trade. The Cavs were unable to trade Drummond before Thursday's deadline, and the two sides reportedly agreed to a buyout Friday.

The Lakers need Drummond more than the Celtics do. Superstar center Anthony Davis is out of the Lakers' lineup after suffering a calf injury in February. Adding a double-double machine like Drummond would give L.A. much-needed depth at center in case Davis is not at 100 percent health during the playoffs.

The Celtics' need for centers is not as dire. In fact, Thursday's trade that sent center Daniel Theis from the C's to the Chicago Bulls opens up a much-needed increase in minutes for third-year center Robert Williams.

Williams started at center in Friday night's win over the Milwaukee Bucks and did a little bit of everything. He finished with seven points, nine rebounds, six assists, five blocks and two steals in 27 minutes. A Williams-Thompson rotation at center is a good one for the C's.

Still, Drummond on a low-risk contract would still be a solid addition for the C's. He would improve their frontcourt depth, rebounding and rim protection.