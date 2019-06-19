NBA Rumors: Celtics' Jaylen Brown drawing trade interest before draft originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The Boston Celtics and their three first-round picks have the capital to move up in the 2019 NBA Draft.

It appears other clubs have interest in such a deal, with eyes on one Celtics asset in particular.

Some teams with picks "near the top" of the 2019 NBA Draft are "wondering about Jaylen Brown's availability," The Boston Globe's Adam Himmelsbach reported Thursday.

ESPN's Jonathan Givony reported Tuesday the Celtics were considering trading up to acquire the New Orleans Pelicans' No. 4 pick (which they acquired from the Los Angeles Lakers in the Anthony Davis trade) and draft Vanderbilt guard Darius Garland. The Pelicans and Memphis Grizzlies are expected to use the No. 1 and No. 2 picks on Zion Williamson and Ja Morant, respectively, but the New York Knicks' No. 3 pick, the Pelicans' No. 4 pick and the Cleveland Cavaliers' No. 5 pick perhaps could be in play for a trade.

Brown is one of Boston's top assets if Danny Ainge and Co. want to include the 22-year-old in trade talks with those clubs.

Of course, that's a big "if" amid reports that both Kyrie Irving and Al Horford are expected to depart in free agency this summer. Do the Celtics take a "youth movement" approach and build around Jayson Tatum and Brown? Or do they try to parlay Brown and their other assets (notably their Grizzlies protected first-rounder in 2020) into an All-Star to fill Irving or Horford's void?

In any case, it seems Ainge will be fielding plenty of calls between now and Thursday night's draft.

