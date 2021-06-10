NBA Rumors: Celtics to interview these head coach candidates

Report: Stevens, C's to interview these head coach candidates originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics' search for their next head coach is underway.

As Brad Stevens puts coaching behind him to take over for Danny Ainge as C's president of basketball operations, he'll lead the search for his replacement. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Stevens has started to get permission to speak to head coaching candidates.

Those candidates include include Chauncey Billups, Darvin Ham, Charles Lee, Jamahl Mosley and Ime Udoka. Wojnarowski adds that Stevens recently has completed interviews with the Celtics assistant coaches.

Stevens completed interviews with the Celtics assistant coaches in recent days and now has started reaching out to talk to outside candidates, sources said. The initial pool of candidates is expected to be expansive. https://t.co/tu9tuszqLS — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 9, 2021

Billups, who played 17 seasons in the NBA including one in Boston, was hired as an assistant coach for the Los Angeles Clippers in November.

Ham and Lee currently are serving as assistant coaches for the Milwaukee Bucks. Mosley has been an assistant for the Dallas Mavericks since 2014, and and Ime Udoka currently is an assistant for the Brooklyn Nets.

Other candidates rumored to be in consideration include Kara Lawson, Becky Hammon, Sam Cassell, Lloyd Pierce and Mike D'Antoni.