NBA Rumors: Celtics interested in RJ Hampton after meeting draft prospect

Could C's target RJ Hampton in NBA Draft after reported meeting? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics reportedly have their eye on one of the more intriguing prospects in the NBA Draft.

The Celtics had a "good interview" with RJ Hampton and are looking to host the 19-year-old guard for an in-person workout, Forbes' Chris Grenham reported Wednesday.

Hampton was projected as a potential top-five pick coming out of Little Elm (Texas) High School in 2019 but opted to sign with the New Zealand Breakers of the National Basketball League rather than attend college.

That decision may have hampered Hampton's draft stock, as he averaged just 8.8 points on 40.7 percent shooting (29.5 percent from 3-point range) in 15 games for the Breakers.

The 6-foot-5, 185-pound guard now is viewed as a mid-first-round pick, and the Celtics have three first-round selections at No. 14, No. 26 and No. 30. The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor has Boston taking Hampton at No. 14 overall in his latest NBA Mock Draft.

"This would be a classic Celtics selection: a former top-five high school recruit who slid down the rankings after one underwhelming season," O'Connor writes of Hampton.

"Hampton is raw, but given Gordon Hayward’s uncertain future in Boston, Hampton could end up playing sooner rather than later as a spark plug scorer off the bench."

The Celtics reportedly are interested in several other draft prospects, but Hampton is the most notable name yet.