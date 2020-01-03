NBA Rumors: Celtics interested in Pistons center Andre Drummond

The Boston Celtics currently possess the third-best record in the NBA, but many predict their lack of a legitimate center will come back to bite them down the stretch.

It appears they're looking to address that need before the Feb. 6 trade deadline.

Boston is one of the multiple teams interested in Detroit Pistons star big man Andre Drummond, according to Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports. The Toronto Raptors and Dallas Mavericks also reportedly have expressed interest.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Boston, Dallas, Toronto have also registered interest in Andre Drummond, according to sources. Drummond has relationships with Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Lowry — Vincent Goodwill (@VinceGoodwill) January 3, 2020





LIVE stream the Celtics all season and get the latest news and analysis on all of your teams from NBC Sports Boston by downloading the My Teams App.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported earlier on Friday the Pistons and Atlanta Hawks have been engaged in trade talks revolving around Drummond.

Drummond, 26, is one of the game's premier centers and obviously would be a huge boost to the Celtics' undersized frontcourt. Daniel Theis and Enes Kanter have held their own while Robert Williams has been out with a hip injury, but the position still is Boston's most glaring weakness.

While Drummond would help solve that problem, the price for the UConn alum would be steep. In any deal for Drummond, the C's likely would have to include Gordon Hayward -- something they've been unwilling to do in the past and could be a non-starter this time around as well.

Story continues

Drummond has spent all eight years of his career in Detroit and enjoyed his best season in 2018-19 when he averaged 17.3 points, 15.6 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks per game.

That success has carried over into this year with the two-time All-Star averaging 17.6 points, 15.8 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks through 33 games.

Don't miss NBC Sports Boston's coverage of Hawks-Celtics, which tips off Friday at 6:30 p.m. with Celtics Pregame Live, and then Mike and Tommy have the call at 7 p.m. You can also stream the game on the MyTeams App.

NBA Rumors: Celtics interested in Pistons center Andre Drummond originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston