NBA Rumors: Celtics-Hornets sign-and-trade could involve third team

Gordon Hayward is heading to Charlotte in free agency, but there's still a chance Boston gets something in return.

The Celtics and Hornets are discussing a potential sign-and-trade that would give Boston a trade exception while clearing the cap space for Charlotte to sign Hayward to a four-year, $120 million contract, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday.

Sources: Boston and Charlotte have worked on a sign-and-trade for Gordon Hayward that would land Celtics a trade exception, but Hornets have first been trying to find a third team for Nic Batum's $27M contract to see if there's a way to avoid waiving-and-stretching his money. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 25, 2020

The Charlotte Observer's Rick Bonnell initially reported the Hornets would waive Nicolas Batum and stretch his $27 million contract for 2020-21 over three seasons to clear cap room for Hayward, but it appears they could trade the forward to a third team instead.

The Athletic's Jared Weiss noted the Oklahoma City Thunder as a potential trade partner given their ample cap space.

OKC just created the largest trade exception ever at just over $27m, so they can carry the Batum contract this year and not need to stretch him. They’ll need to be compensated though and who sends what to OKC is the major sticking point. Both CHA & BOS have lots to lose. https://t.co/ObVDSeebAE — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) November 25, 2020

A sign-and-trade would net the Celtics a roughly $30 million trade exception (depending on how Hayward's contract is structured) that Danny Ainge would have 12 months to use.

The C's could use that exception to trade for a star player between now and the February trade deadline as they aim to fill Hayward's void and make a run at an NBA Finals berth. If no deal comes to fruition, they'd have to use the exception during the 2021 offseason before it expires.

Boston likely would need to part with a draft asset in this sign-and-trade, but at least it wouldn't be left empty-handed after Hayward's departure.