NBA Rumors: Celtics exploring trade amid Dennis Schroder talks

Report: C's exploring trade options before possible Schroder deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

New Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens has quite a few balls in the air this week.

The Celtics reportedly are waiting to hear from point guard Dennis Schroder after offering him a free-agent contract. Before the C's make a decision on Schroder, however, it appears Stevens is plotting another move.

From Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer on Tuesday:

"The Celtics are exploring trade opportunities for point guard Kris Dunn and forward Bruno Fernando before concluding conversations with free agent Dennis Schroder."

The C's acquired Dunn, Fernando and a 2023 second-round draft pick from the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday in a three-team trade that sent Tristan Thompson to the Sacramento Kings. The deal took a week to go through, however, and The Boston Globe's Adam Himmelsbach initially reported that Boston could look to move Dunn in a separate deal.

Trading Dunn and/or Fernando would make sense for the Celtics if they want to sign Schroder. The two are set to make roughly $6.5 million combined in 2021-22 and Dunn also plays point guard, so dealing the newcomers would free up some cap space for a potential Schroder contract while paving the way for a Boston backcourt of Marcus Smart, Schroder and Payton Pritchard.

It's unclear what a trade of Dunn and Fernando would look like, and whether the C's would sign Schroder if they don't find any trade suitors. But it sounds like another shoe could drop before the Celtics reach a resolution with Schroder.