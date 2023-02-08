NBA Rumors: Celtics exploring Payton Pritchard, Danilo Gallinari trade

Report: C's could package these two players for center upgrade originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Brad Stevens and the Boston Celtics have been quiet with the 2023 NBA trade deadline looming, but they reportedly have been doing their due diligence.

According to Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer, the Celtics are "exploring the combined outgoing value" of reserve guard Payton Pritchard and forward Danilo Gallinari as they search for an upgrade at the center position. Fischer identifies Jakob Poeltl (San Antonio Spurs) and Mo Bamba (Orlando Magic) as potential fits who would make sense financially.

Pritchard, 25, has been buried on the Celtics backcourt depth chart behind Marcus Smart, Malcolm Brogdon, and Derrick White. The 26th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft recently opened up about his uncertain future with the team and his desire for more playing time. He has one year left on his rookie contract after this season for $4 million.

Gallinari, 34, signed with the Celtics last summer but suffered a torn ACL in August while playing for Italy in the FIBA World Cup qualifiers. He has a player option for the 2024 season.

The Celtics could use frontcourt reinforcements to provide depth behind oft-injured big man Robert Williams and 36-year-old Al Horford. As of now, Luke Kornet and Blake Griffin are the next men up on the depth chart.

The NBA trade deadline is Feb. 9 at 3 p.m. ET.