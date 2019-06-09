NBA Rumors: Celtics 'engaged pretty seriously' in trade talks for Clint Capela originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The Boston Celtics are entering a period of flux this offseason. Kyrie Irving is set to opt out of his contract and at the moment, it is rumored that he wants to go to the Nets and leave the Celtics. And if Irving goes, the Celtics will be in a state of roster limbo.

The Celtics have a lot of young talent that they are considering putting into a deal for Anthony Davis. However, Davis is on a one-year deal, so the C's may not want to give up significant parts of their young core to take that risk. That said, they could still be active in the trade market, and they could go in a different direction while looking for a big.

According to Steve Kyler of Basketball Insiders, the Celtics have been "engaged pretty seriously" in trade talks for Houston Rockets center Clint Capela.

The Celtics from what I have heard engaged pretty seriously on Clint Capella... have had some level of talks with Terry Rozier on a new deal. Everything is very fluid at this stage in the draft/trade process. It's finding out what you can do. https://t.co/7kHmEWP6X1 — Steve Kyler (@stevekylerNBA) June 9, 2019

Of course, this is just a rumor, and as Kyler noted, things are still fluid at this point in the pre-roster-building phase of the NBA offseason. But, a deal for Capela would make some sense.

Capela, 25, is a great rebounder, rim protector, and inside scorer who averaged 16.6 points, 12.7 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game last season. He's an old-school big who only scores inside, but given his length, athletic ability, and defensive prowess, he could be a good fit with the Celtics' young core.

Trading for Capela, who just finished the first year of a five-year, $90 million contract won't be easy, but Chris Forsberg did identify a trade that could work out depending on how the offseason unfolds for the Celtics and Rockets. But either way, their rumored interest in Capela is duly noted.

