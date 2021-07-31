NBA Rumors: Celtics could trade Kris Dunn after acquiring PG from Hawks

Report: C's could look to trade Dunn in separate deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics made a splash Friday by trading Tristan Thompson for Kris Dunn, but the newly-acquired point guard might never suit up in Green and White.

Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe reports the C's could look to move Dunn in a separate deal.

Kris Dunn would provide some backcourt depth for the Celtics but I've been hearing tonight that Boston could look to move him in a separate deal. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) July 30, 2021

The Celtics reportedly also added wing Josh Richardson in a deal with the Dallas Mavericks on Friday, so there's a chance Brad Stevens and Co. are setting themselves up for a bigger move. Boston saved about $3 million with the Thompson-Dunn trade and acquired Richardson using the remainder of the Gordon Hayward traded player exception. Both players are on expiring contracts.

For now at least, Dunn joins Marcus Smart and Payton Pritchard on the Celtics' point guard depth chart.