NBA Rumors: Celtics could move Jabari Bird to open roster spot

The Boston Celtics aren't expected to make any significant moves ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline. But they're apparently considering improving their roster via an unconventional path.

The Celtics potentially could pay another team to acquire guard Jabari Bird on Thursday in a move that would open a roster spot, The Boston Globe's Adam Himmelsbach reported Wednesday.

Hearing that one Cs move to keep an eye on tomorrow is Jabari Bird and cash being sent to another team to lower the Cs' tax bill and open a roster spot. Bird would then be waived by the team that was paid to acquire him. But his legal issues could still complicate matters a bit. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) February 6, 2019

Bird stepped away from the Celtics in September after he was arrested on multiple charges in an alleged domestic violence incident involving his girlfriend. He faced two new charges last week of witness intimidation and threatening to commit a crime.

Bird is scheduled to appear in court again Feb. 13, so his legal case is ongoing. It's also unclear if the NBA will take disciplinary action, so the C's may not be able to move the 24-year-old before Thursday's 3 p.m. ET deadline.

Boston still has another option, though. The league could rule to void Bird's contract, freeing a roster spot and allowing the Celtics to pursue a player on the buyout market. The C's also could waive Bird, eat his $1.5 million contract and pursue a player who gets bought out after Feb. 7.

Per the Boston Herald's Steve Bulpett, that type of move is the most fans should expect from Danny Ainge and Co. over the next 24 hours.

"According to teams that have spoken to them, the Celts may be looking more at players around the edges, rather than at more significant deals, as Thursday's trade deadline approaches," Bulpett wrote Wednesday.

